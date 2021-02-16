Bitter cold continues, a chance of freezing rain returns Tuesday night

A dangerous, cold air mass remains in place over Texas. Low temperatures are the main concern Tuesday morning, with widespread power outages. Records for low temperatures were shattered for the second day in a row. Many roads are iced over, making for extremely dangerous travel. The forecast calls for another round of freezing drizzle to arrive tonight.

Headlines:

Temperatures will only briefly rise above freezing today, with partly cloudy skies. Partial melting will take place, only to see everything re-freeze Wednesday morning.

High temperatures Tuesday

Freezing drizzle and freezing rain kick in again after sunset on Tuesday. Some ice accumulation, especially along and east of I-35, are possible . Roads will become even icier.

Freezing rain possible Tuesday night/Wednesday morning (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Freezing drizzle will end early on Wednesday . Temperatures will rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon.

One last piece of upper-level energy comes through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, producing yet another chance for a wintry mix. This time, we could see freezing rain, sleet, and possibly snow. Any accumulation should be light. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect Tuesday night through Thursday morning to cover the next two chances for precipitation.

Winter Storm Warnings in effect Tuesday night through Thursday morning (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A warmer weekend is ahead with highs in the 60s.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

7-Day Forecast