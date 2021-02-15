Flights out of San Antonio airport canceled, delayed due to winter weather conditions

SAN ANTONIO – The wintry weather unfortunately is putting the breaks on many people’s travel plans Monday as dozens of flights have been either delayed or canceled due to the current weather conditions.

According to FlySanAntonio.com, the earliest departure out of San Antonio is not until 1:45 p.m. and the earliest arrival is not until 12:35 p.m.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio International Airport said that air traffic last night had to be directed to the lower level tarmac where it was less iced. There were no reports of any incidents.

TxDOT says if if you plan on heading to the airport, you should give yourself extra time on the road and before you head out, you should check the status of your flight.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until noon CST Monday (2/15) Visit https://t.co/P9hnQy6kIW or check directly with your airline for updates on flights and travel advisories #flysafer #flyconfident #flysanantonio pic.twitter.com/pKFPergEaH — San Antonio Airport (@SATairport) February 14, 2021

