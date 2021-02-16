TxDOT: Highways remain closed in San Antonio as crews prepare roads for freezing rain on Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO – All major highways in San Antonio will remain closed on Tuesday as officials warn drivers to stay off the roads due to icy conditions.

Jennifer Serold, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation, said about 40 crews are de-icing roads and highways after they were iced-over throughout the night, making for extremely dangerous travel.

“What we’re seeing right now this morning is very icy conditions, and because those icy conditions are dangerous and unpredictable, we have closed all the majors in our area,” she told KSAT’s traffic anchor Samuel King on GMSA.

Some of the snow that fell on Sunday night partially melted on Monday but re-froze overnight as San Antonio stayed below freezing temperatures.

San Antonio is expected to experience several days of icy roads, which may include black ice. That has resulted in road temperatures staying in the 10s.

Serold said crews are preparing for freezing rain on Tuesday night and pretreating frontage roads with brine.

She added that drivers should not drive around or move the barricades.

“Slow down and use extreme caution,” she added.

TxDOT and San Antonio officials have been warning drivers to stay off the roads during the winter weather event, which is expected to keep temperatures low throughout the week.

Temperatures will only briefly rise above freezing on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. Partial melting will take place, only to see everything re-freeze Wednesday morning.

