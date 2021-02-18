SAWS to provide water bill relief to all customers following winter storms

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System customers can breathe a sigh of relief after officials say bills will be lower than expected for all customers.

Residents in San Antonio have had to drip faucets to prevent pipes from freezing and some may have even had a leak due to a busted pipe from the below-freezing temperatures and wintry weather. This may have led to some concerns for residents on a potential spike in their next bill.

SAWS announced Thursday that it will have a bill relief program, which will “help all customers.”

Effective immediately, the utility company said it will have a process that will charge all customers the lower of two amounts on their next bill -- the total current charges for the month or last month’s current charges, whichever is lower.

“This extreme weather event has caused unimaginable hardships, and the last thing our neighbors need to worry about right now is their next water bill,” said SAWS president/CEO Robert R. Puente in a release. “These are very trying times for many, and we want to help ease the burden any way we can.”

This one-time bill adjustment is available for residential and commercial SAWS accounts, according to officials.

If you’re still unable to pay your bill’s full balance, visit SAWS’ website here. There are also 14 different payment assistance programs for qualifying customers. Learn more here.

