WATCH LIVE: CPS Energy holds Q&A session, update on power outages in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Leaders with CPS Energy will hold an update on Thursday morning as restoration efforts continue amid another round of wintry weather in San Antonio.

The update and Q&A session will be livestreamed in this article at 9:30 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, thousands of people in Bexar County remain without power — and outages may last until the weekend, according to CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams said.

Gold-Williams told council members in a special council session Wednesday afternoon that restoration will depend on the changing weather forecasts.

Areas near San Antonio could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow on Thursday, and temperatures will struggle to get much above freezing.

The cold weather that first struck Central and South Texas over the weekend has knocked many generating facilities offline around the state due to the demand. Texas grid’s operator, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), has forced transmission companies like CPS Energy to initiate blackouts to preserve the wider grid.

Gold-Williams said the outage management process has involved more blown fuses than usual, causing a delay in restoration. So residents may not see full power restoration until Monday, she said.

