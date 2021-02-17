WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to give update on power, water outages in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s power and water emergency a day after calling for an investigation into the operation of the state’s power grid as millions of Texans remain without power during freezing temperatures.

The governor will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Austin. The briefing will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

More than 2.7 million Texans were without electricity on Wednesday morning as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas continues its restoration efforts, which have been hampered by another round of freezing rain and snow in parts of the state.

ERCOT had to increase its load shed — the amount of power that needs to be cut to keep the statewide electric grid balanced — back to 14,000 MW after losing an imported line of power.

Abbott and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan have called for legislation and an investigation into ERCOT as the governor says the situation is “unacceptable.”

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said in a statement on Tuesday.

Snowfall mixed with single-digit temperatures, ice and freezing rain has decimated the state’s ability to generate power, ERCOT officials said.

All sources of power — including nuclear, wind, solar and natural gas — were affected by the winter storm.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins blamed a lack of regulations that are in place for the rest of the country.

required in the other 49 states. In an effort to provide the lowest cost energy to large commercial users they failed to insure enough protection for residents in their homes. We need a system with the lowest prices that insures reliability in completely predictable situations... — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 17, 2021

The Biden administration will send blankets, generators and other vital supplies to Texas.