TxDOT warns that dangerous, icy conditions remain on roads with more wintry weather in San Antonio region

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation warned drivers early Thursday morning that there is still ice on the roads and highways, and driving conditions remain dangerous with another round of wintry weather in the region throughout the morning.

TxDOT is urging drivers to stay home if possible. People who have to travel are asked to do so with extreme caution.

UPDATE: 2/18 2:30AM - ⚠️ ICY CONDITIONS EXIST ⚠️ Road conditions continue to worsen on highways across San Antonio. Stay home, if you can. If you must travel, please use extreme caution. #TxDOTwx #BeSafeDriveSmart pic.twitter.com/mh7Bh9fFdc — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) February 18, 2021

San Antonio police have responded to 1,366 calls for service for vehicle crashes due to the winter weather across the area.

SAPD has been working with TxDOT to keep key ramp and road closures in place, and clear the highway system of crashed and abandoned vehicles.

TxDOT tweeted late Wednesday night that the I-35 Southbound to I-10 Westbound connector, also known as the Finesilver Curve, was closed due to dropping freezing temperatures. The lower level of I-10 Eastbound was closed at N Frio Street.

The city’s Public Works Department continues to focus on bridges, overpasses, main intersections, and ensuring that access to hospitals and fire stations are clear.

According to San Antonio city officials, there were 20 barricade crews ensuring dangerous roads are not accessed.

The city also reported that eight spreader trucks, that have been operating 24 hours a day since the winter storm began, spread deicing gravel on streets that they can access.

There are also two trucks that are refueling emergency generators at local hospitals, fire and police stations, and at nursing homes.

Click here to see the latest road conditions.

