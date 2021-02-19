Here are the water, food distribution centers open in the San Antonio area

A driver wearing a bandana as protection is reflected in a mirror as volunteers help the San Antonio Food Bank distribute food to more that 2,000 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Friday, April 17, 2020. San Antonio remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Now that the wintry conditions in Texas and the San Antonio region have come to an end and power has been restored to most areas, residents are looking to restock their fridges and water supply.

The city has partnered with various organizations to help provide these crucial items to residents, and other businesses are contributing as well.

Here is a list of the water and food distribution centers available in San Antonio:

Food and Water Distribution Centers

The City of San Antonio is partnering with the Emergency Operations Center to distribute water bottles, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, beginning Saturday, Feb. 20 . The distribution will be located on the Brooks campus at 8130 Challenger Drive, near the 911 Call Center and Emergency Operations Center. It is expected to continue daily over the next week, while supplies last.

Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon , or until supplies last, at the nonprofit’s office at 1803 Grandstand Drive, Suite 150. Registration for the event is not required and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last. For more information on what’s being distributed, Texas Diaper Bank will host a drive-thru distribution event to help families affected by the winter storm on, or until supplies last, at the nonprofit’s office at 1803 Grandstand Drive, Suite 150. Registration for the event is not required and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last. For more information on what’s being distributed, click here.

Southwest ISD will be offering four curbside meal distribution sites Saturday, February 20, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Included in the meal package is a lunch for Saturday and breakfast and lunch for Sunday. The sites will be at the following elementary campuses: Big Country ES Bob Hope ES Hidden Cove ES Southwest ES

Saturday , operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The sites will be open until the water system is back to normal operating conditions. Customers will be allowed five gallons of water per person and will need to bring their own clean containers. For more information on where these distribution centers are located, The San Antonio Water System has opened seven water distribution locations at its pump stations to provide customers with water. Beginning, operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The sites will be open until the water system is back to normal operating conditions. Customers will be allowed five gallons of water per person and will need to bring their own clean containers. For more information on where these distribution centers are located, click here.

The City of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Utilities have teamed up to provide water to all customers without it. They are operating six watering stations throughout the community. Residents need to bring their containers, sizes up to a five-gallon bucket, to the water station for filling. Each location will have a marked route indicating the flow of traffic. Below are the locations of the watering stations: Civic & Convention Center - 375 S. Castell Avenue New Braunfels City Hall - 550 Landa Street NBU Main Office - 263 Main Plaza NBU Service Center - 355 FM 306 McKenna Events Center - 801 W. San Antonio Street Landa Haus - 360 Aquatic Circle

On Tuesday, Feb. 23rd, the San Antonio Food bank will be hosting a food & water distribution center, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last. This will be located on the Brooks campus at 8130 Challenger Drive, near the 911 Call Center and Emergency Operations Center.

We’ll update this story as more distribution centers become available.

