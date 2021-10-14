More than 75% of eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, marking major milestone

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials are celebrating what they called a major milestone in the effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Thursday, Bexar County reported that 1,263,881 residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, amounting to more than 75%. More than 90% have received at least one dose, amounting to 1,516,675 as of Thursday.

While San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg was pleased with the progress, he noted an important caveat in those numbers.

“Please remember that children younger than 12 are still not eligible for vaccination and that means we still have a considerable ways to go for our community to be fully vaccinated,” Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County, totaling 4,651 since the pandemic began.

There were also 249 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day rolling average of 328.

There are 393 patients in area hospitals (roughly 70% unvaccinated), with 148 in the ICU and 75 on ventilators.

Booster COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at the Alamodome and other Metro Health administration locations. Those who would like to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine cards with them. While an appointment isn’t required, you can still make one by visiting the city’s COVID-19 website. Eligibility will be verified using the state registry.

The booster shots are only for those who are eligible under CDC guidelines and have received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be turned away at this time. Click here to learn who is eligible for a booster.

The Alamodome site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Officials are also encouraging people to get their flu shots. Many retail pharmacies are offering COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines for those who can’t make it to the city or county sites. Check with your local pharmacy for vaccine availability.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.