Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 17: Officials report 292 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 70,528 total COVID-19 cases and 1,304 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 292 new cases as of Tuesday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 291.

City officials also reported that 422 patients are hospitalized, 149 are in the intensive care unit and 65 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there were 62 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. He also said there are currently 67 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.

The school risk level is “moderate” this week.

Wolff says he would take the Community Response Coalition’s recommendations to shut down bars that don’t serve food if the positivity rate is equal to or exceeds 10% for two consecutive weeks. The positivity rate is 9.4% this week. He said the community would have to work harder to get the positivity rate down. Read more about the recommendation by clicking here.