Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 10: Officials report 332 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Assistant City Manager and interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Bridger reported 68,367 total COVID-19 cases and 1,285 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 332 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 239.

City officials also reported that 306 patients are hospitalized, 128 are in the intensive care unit and 57 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 66% of ventilators available.

Bridger said there were 49 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. She said there are currently 61 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.

Bridger says Mayor Ron Nirenberg is self-quarantining after he came into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results.

See Nirenberg’s message in the tweet thread below:

This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. The brief exposure took place Saturday.



I was wearing a mask at the time of the exposure and am currently awaiting my test results.



1/3 — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) November 11, 2020

New Free Asymptomatic Testing Site Opens Nov. 11 (COSA/Bexar County)