Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 16: Leaders report 192 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 201,010 total COVID-19 cases and 2,991 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 192 new cases as of Tuesday. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 174.

City officials also reported that 206 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 47 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

There were 31 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said 369,379 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 206,778 are fully vaccinated.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player below to hear more from city and county leaders:

Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments open up.

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)