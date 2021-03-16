Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 16: Leaders report 192 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.
Nirenberg reported 201,010 total COVID-19 cases and 2,991 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 192 new cases as of Tuesday. One new death was reported today.
The 7-day rolling average is 174.
City officials also reported that 206 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 47 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.
There were 31 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.
Nirenberg said 369,379 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 206,778 are fully vaccinated.
Mayor & Judge COVID-19 Briefing: March 16, 2021
Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments open up.
Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments open up.
