Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 18: Leaders report 77 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 201,273 total COVID-19 cases and 2,995 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 77 new cases as of Wednesday. No new deaths were reported today. The mayor says the lower case count is attributed to a delay of results from Curative Labs.

The 7-day rolling average is 146.

City officials also reported that 202 patients are hospitalized, 79 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

There were 37 COVID-related hospital admissions in the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said 387,892 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 215,467 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

Officials encourage people to sign up for vaccine text alerts to find out when appointments open up.

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)