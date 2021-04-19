SA COVID-19 Briefing, April 19: More than 1 million vaccines administered in Bexar County, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Monday night briefing.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 19: Metro Health reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Nirenberg reported a 7-day rolling average of 172 cases. He said 779,689 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and 504,499 people are fully vaccinated.

The mayor says more than 1 million vaccines have been administered in our area.

The positivity rate is a 2.2% this week.

-----------------

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders. Click here to watch the briefing if you’re reading KSAT’s coronavirus newsletter.

Ad

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)