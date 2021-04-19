Wonderland of Americas and St. Philips College now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 vaccines are becoming easier to obtain across San Antonio, as now there are multiple vaccination sites allowing walk-ins.

“The vaccines are becoming readily available. So what that means is people are making appointments. And these appointments were booked really two, three weeks ago. So people have booked these appointments but found the vaccine elsewhere. So what that means is they go to the first place they can get it and then it leads to appointments still being booked. So that’s how we’re doing it. So what we’re doing is we’re making up the no shows ratio with walk-ins,” Bill Phillips, senior VP and Chief information officer with University Health said.

Dozens of people were quickly and efficiently getting their shots Monday morning at the Wonderland of Americas location, but there are now multiple sites open, including St. Philip’s College.

“At Wonderland Mall, it’s from eight in the morning to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. And then at St. Philips, it’s in the library from eight to five Monday through Friday,” Phillips said.

Right now, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is on pause.

“Well, you know, if you put that in perspective, it was six incidents out of millions, so I wouldn’t let that intimidate anyone. There’s been so many success stories of individuals that have received the vaccines. We are shooting Pfizer at our locations currently and not Johnson and Johnson, but I think all the drugs are relatively safe. And again, you have to put that in perspective of how many outcomes versus how many positive stories,” Phillips said.

Currently, anyone 16 years old or older is eligible to get vaccinated at the Alamodome’s mass vaccination site, or other vaccine sites in the area.

The appointments are available for this week. The Wonderland center is providing vaccinations Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can learn more about that vaccine site or others around town by clicking here.

