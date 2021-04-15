You’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now what?

You might not want to laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card after all — here’s why

SAN ANTONIO – You’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and you may be asking yourself, “Now what?”

Keep in mind, you’re considered fully vaccinated after you’ve received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and have waited two weeks following your final vaccination, according to the CDC.

If you don’t meet these requirements, then you are not fully vaccinated yet, the CDC says.

However, once you meet these requirements, San Antonio Metro Health says you are ready to change your pandemic lifestyle. But what exactly does that mean?

Metro Health officials have released this list of activities that they recommend you can and can’t do after being fully vaccinated:

You CAN visit a home or private setting without a mask with other fully vaccinated people at any age.

You CAN visit a home or private setting without a mask with a household of unvaccinated people who are not at risk for severe illness.

You CAN travel domestically without a pre- or post-travel COVID-19 test.

You CAN travel domestically without quarantining after travel.

You CAN travel internationally without a pre-travel test, depending on your destination.

You CAN travel internationally without quarantining after travel.

You CAN’T visit indoors, without a mask, with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

You CAN’T attend medium or large gatherings.

These guidelines are in accordance with the public health guidelines from local health officials and the CDC.

Health officials said even after you are fully vaccinated, you should also continue to abide by the health guidelines that have been put in place over the course of the pandemic. These include social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public and consistently washing your hands.

To learn more about these guidelines, or for more information on what you can do after being fully vaccinated, visit the CDC’s website here.

