Atascosa County to hold COVID-19 vaccine drive at Poteet Strawberry Festival Grounds

SAN ANTONIO – Atascosa County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine drive that would provide 1,000 shots per day for about a month.

The Atascosa County Judge’s Office said the vaccinations will start Monday, April 19 at the Poteet Strawberry Festival Grounds in the 9100 block of Texas Highway 16 in Poteet.

The clinic is expected to run for 30 consecutive days, and vaccinations will be available by appointment only.

People can book appointments for April 19-25 by calling 830-580-2606.

County Judge Robert Hurley said the drive-through clinic is expected to inoculate 1,000 people per day.

