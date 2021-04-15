SA COVID-19 Briefing, April 15: 710K first-dose vaccines administered, more than 417K fully vaccinated, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, and Metro Health Assistant Director Dr. Anita Kurian updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Monday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported a 7-day rolling average of 224 cases. He said 710,896 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and 417,650 people are fully vaccinated.

The mayor says 47% of the population has received their first dose, and 28% is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 15: Metro Health reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

