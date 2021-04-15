Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 15: Metro Health reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 211,397 total COVID-19 cases and 3,291 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 76 new cases as of Thursday. Four new deaths were reported today.
Metro Health also reported that 200 patients are hospitalized, 71 are in the intensive care unit and 33 are on ventilators. There are 6% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 668,530 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 411,837 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.
