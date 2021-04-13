Walk-in vaccines available at University Health sites this week

People check in for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at University Health’s mass vaccine site at Wonderland Mall. Courtesy: Mark Greenberg, Photographer / Visual Content Creator, University Health

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still having trouble scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, then you might want to take advantage of walk-in opportunities this week at both University Health vaccine sites.

From Tuesday through Friday, people 16 and older can walk right in to the Wonderland of the Americas Mall or St. Philip’s College during most hours, officials said.

Residents need to bring a photo ID and people age 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Locations and hours are as follows:

Wonderland of the Americas Mall (lower level), 4522 Fredericksburg Road from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

University Health officials said finding a parking space on the lower level is easiest in the garage off Fredericksburg Road or underneath Burlington on the Interstate 10 side.

The St. Philip’s College MLK Campus, Center for Learning Resources (Building 8), is located at 1801 Martin Luther King Drive and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closest parking lots to the vaccine site are off Walters and Montana streets.

