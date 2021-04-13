SA COVID-19 Briefing, April 12: 601K first-dose vaccines administered, more than 376K fully vaccinated, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, and Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Monday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported a 7-day rolling average of 232 cases. He said 601,272 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and 376,814 people are fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate is 2.4%, the lowest of any Texas metropolitan area, Nirenberg said.

Wolff says the county is now receiving 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines per week, an increase of 7,000 doses.

Nirenberg said the blood supply is critically low, demand is outpacing supply by 20%. He urged residents to donate blood at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

Bridger said the city is opening its waitlist for people 65 and older by Wednesday. She said some trials have been done through the 311 hotline.

