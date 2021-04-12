Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 12: Metro Health reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 210,796 total COVID-19 cases and 3,280 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 317 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 217 patients are hospitalized, 79 are in the intensive care unit and 38 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 601,272 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 376,814 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

