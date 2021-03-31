San Antonio City Council approves vaccine registry for ages 65+

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio seniors will soon be able to sign up for a vaccine registry, which could make it easier for them to get an appointment.

The San Antonio City Council members present voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon. It was not clear if District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez was on the video conference for the vote to create a registry from which vaccine providers could draw names to fill appointments.

The city’s COVID Czar, Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, said the city has participation from all four of the mass vaccination sites in Bexar County.

However, it could take three to four weeks to develop and open up the registry, Bridger said.

