San Antonio council members push for creation of vaccine registry

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio council members have called for a special city council meeting to discuss the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine registry.

Council members Ana Sandoval, Rebecca Viagran and John Courage filed the request on Thursday.

The council members argue that the city must provide a better way for vulnerable populations to sign up to get a shot.

They are not proposing a first-come, first served wait list, according to a memo. Their proposal would allow vaccine providers to draw names from the people who sign up based on the populations the provider is prioritizing at the time.

For weeks, council members have struggled to create a plan that improves the signup process.

The call for a special meeting comes days before the state expands vaccine eligibility to all adults. Sandoval, Viagran and Courage fear the increase in demand will create even more anxiety as more people try to get an appointment.

University Health launched a registry for people 80 and older due to the state’s expansion.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has encouraged healthy, younger people to allow vulnerable populations in groups 1A, 1B and 1C to get vaccinated first despite all adults being eligible starting on March 29.

