4 Texas MedClinic locations in San Antonio to offer limited supply of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Texas MedClinic will be offering a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at four of its locations beginning Thursday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 31.

According to a news release, 2,500 vaccines will be administered at the clinic locations on Loop 410 and Broadway, Loop 1604 North and Culebra Road, Southwest Military Drive and Zarzamora and Interstate 35 and Eisenhauer Road.

The free vaccines are limited to people in groups 1A, 1B, and 1C and appointments must be made online.

Texas MedClinic acquired the vaccines through the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

“Supporting Metro Health and our community has been a top priority, especially throughout the pandemic,” said Texas MedClinic Chief Medical Officer and practicing physician Dr. David Gude. “We are honored to help get more San Antonians vaccinated. We hope that our online registration system combined with multiple locations that cover a broad geographic area make it easy for people.”

Texas MedClinic in May 2020 opened a free COVID-19 testing site at its Southwest clinic to support Metro Health’s needs to expand testing in specific geographic areas.

According to the news release, Texas MedClinic was the first in the region to offer a COVID-19 rapid antigen test that provided results in 15 minutes. Since the onset of the pandemic, close to 300,000 rapid antigen tests have been administered across 19 clinic locations.

