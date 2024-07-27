Marion-based food truck is award-winning after three years on the road

MARION – A Guadalupe County food truck is turning heads after less than five years on the road.

Smokin’ Bros BBQ was voted the county’s best food truck and caterer in radio station KWED’s Top Choice Awards. Josh Balderas is the owner of the business.

“Three years ago, I left my corporate job,” Balderas said. “We bought a food truck two months later, and it’s been insane ever since.”

His truck is based in Marion, where he was raised, graduated from and where his kids go to school.

“The community is 100% behind us,” Balderas said.

With the help of a few smaller hands, like his 10-year-old son Colt, his truck has taken off.

“I do like working with my family most of the time,” Colt said. “The best part is that he put(s) mozzarella on the outside and then burns it for it to get that crispy crunch.”

“It’s just in a small town so it’s so nice to have so many people be so supportive and welcoming,” one customer and distant relative, Kylie, said.

Balderas makes sure to give back to the people who have given him so much.

“I do try to do a lot for the high schools, middle schools and elementaries here in Marion where we go, and we’ll feed the teachers at all the campuses when we can,” Balderas said.

“My favorite part is that it’s just so family oriented,” Kylie told KSAT.