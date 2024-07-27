78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Marion-based food truck is award-winning after three years on the road

Smokin’ Bros BBQ, a family owned and operated food truck and catering business, is being recognized in Guadalupe County

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Guadalupe County, Marion, Food Truck

MARION – A Guadalupe County food truck is turning heads after less than five years on the road.

Smokin’ Bros BBQ was voted the county’s best food truck and caterer in radio station KWED’s Top Choice Awards. Josh Balderas is the owner of the business.

“Three years ago, I left my corporate job,” Balderas said. “We bought a food truck two months later, and it’s been insane ever since.”

His truck is based in Marion, where he was raised, graduated from and where his kids go to school.

“The community is 100% behind us,” Balderas said.

With the help of a few smaller hands, like his 10-year-old son Colt, his truck has taken off.

“I do like working with my family most of the time,” Colt said. “The best part is that he put(s) mozzarella on the outside and then burns it for it to get that crispy crunch.”

“It’s just in a small town so it’s so nice to have so many people be so supportive and welcoming,” one customer and distant relative, Kylie, said.

Balderas makes sure to give back to the people who have given him so much.

“I do try to do a lot for the high schools, middle schools and elementaries here in Marion where we go, and we’ll feed the teachers at all the campuses when we can,” Balderas said.

“My favorite part is that it’s just so family oriented,” Kylie told KSAT.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

email

Recommended Videos