Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert earning QB Dak Prescott’s trust one catch a time

OXNARD, Calif. – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert made a big jump between his rookie and second NFL seasons. Now, in his third season, Tolbert hopes he can make an even bigger jump.

The Cowboys would like to see him vault himself into the role, perhaps, as Dallas’ No. 2 receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb.

During the Cowboys’ first practice Thursday in Oxnard, California, Tolbert made a fantastic grab on a pass thrown by Dak Prescott. Prescott put the ball on Tolbert’s back shoulder and he turned around just in time to make a diving catch.

Plays like that can help endear himself to Prescott.

“For him (Prescott) to be able to throw like that, and I can say, be able to make a play, just continuing to build that trust, you know?” Tolbert said. “I’m sure he trusts me now, you know, to make that throw again. And so, it feels good to see the work come to fruition and just continue to work.”

“He continues to make strides. I told him that over this offseason (that) he needs to come in and show that he can be the guy,” Prescott said. “He can be a No. 1 receiver, No. 2 receiver, whatever it is. He needs to shoot for being a No. 1 receiver, but obviously, I trust him to go make that catch. And I’m coming back to him again.”

Hearing early praise from Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy is a great feeling, but Tolbert knows he’ll need to do more to solidify his spot on the Cowboys’ roster.