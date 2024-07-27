78º
Artist hopes ‘larger-than-life’ crayon painting will bridge community together

Nicholas Monroe said he wants people to feel nostalgia as they drive by his art piece.

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Nicholas Monroe sees power in a paintbrush, and that’s why each of his pieces has a greater purpose.

“It’s color, and everybody deserves color,” Monroe said.

Monroe designed and painted the new art piece under Interstate 37 downtown. His “larger-than-life” crayons capture the city’s curiosity and unite the community.

“Have you had people drive by asking what you’re doing?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked him.

“All day,” Monroe said.

Monroe said his mission is simple: to bring nostalgia and inspiration to people across San Antonio. His scale is anything but lifelike, but the feelings people walk away with are the same.

“It’s just that creativity,” Monroe said. “They really are like pillars of the community.”

Each support pillar painted by Monroe until I-37 has a different word to inspire people passing by. As the finishing touches come together, he said he hopes the San Antonio community is, too.

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

