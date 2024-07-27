Artist hopes ‘larger-than-life’ crayon painting will bridge community together

SAN ANTONIO – Nicholas Monroe sees power in a paintbrush, and that’s why each of his pieces has a greater purpose.

“It’s color, and everybody deserves color,” Monroe said.

Monroe designed and painted the new art piece under Interstate 37 downtown. His “larger-than-life” crayons capture the city’s curiosity and unite the community.

“Have you had people drive by asking what you’re doing?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked him.

“All day,” Monroe said.

Monroe said his mission is simple: to bring nostalgia and inspiration to people across San Antonio. His scale is anything but lifelike, but the feelings people walk away with are the same.

“It’s just that creativity,” Monroe said. “They really are like pillars of the community.”

Each support pillar painted by Monroe until I-37 has a different word to inspire people passing by. As the finishing touches come together, he said he hopes the San Antonio community is, too.