WellMed halting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at San Antonio clinics after clot reports

SAN ANTONIO – WellMed said it will halt the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at San Antonio clinics hours after U.S. health officials recommended a “pause” due to potentially dangerous blood clots.

WellMed, which offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Doris Griffin Senior One-Stop Center in San Antonio, will continue to administer the Moderna vaccine, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

People who were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week could receive the Moderna vaccine, depending on availability.

A spokesperson for WellMed said nearly 95% of COVID-19 vaccines administered by the healthcare company have been from either Pfizer or Moderna. So far, the company has administered about 200,000 doses in Texas and Florida.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after Johnson & Johnson vaccination, according to the Associated Press.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

