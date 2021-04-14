Edgewood ISD to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District in partnership with local health agencies will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for district residents.

The first clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at the Edgewood Gym located at 4133 Eldridge Ave.

Registration for the event is closed, but spots are available for the second clinic, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, April 19 at the Edgewood Gym.

Families and students ages 16 and over can register by clicking here or calling 210-898-2068 for more information. No on-site registration will be available.

As of this week, 79% of EISD staff has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the district will continue its efforts to support students and families to receive the vaccine, a news release said.

