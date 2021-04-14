Online registration now open at 2 San Antonio clinics offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – WellMed has opened online registration for two San Antonio community vaccination clinics offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

WellMed is booking 9,000 appointments from April 19 - 23 for first-dose shots at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center, located at 517 SW Military, and the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center, located at 8353 Culebra Road.

You can sign up by using the following links at the respective vaccine clinics:

Cisneros Center online registration

Click here to sign up.

Lopez Center online registration

Click here to sign up.

You can also find the signup link at www.WellMedHealthcare.com/vaccine.

The toll-free vaccination hotline is also booking appointments. You can call 833-968-1745. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Officials say anyone 18 or older can sign up for an appointment.

