Online registration now open at 2 San Antonio clinics offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – WellMed has opened online registration for two San Antonio community vaccination clinics offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
WellMed is booking 9,000 appointments from April 19 - 23 for first-dose shots at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center, located at 517 SW Military, and the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center, located at 8353 Culebra Road.
You can sign up by using the following links at the respective vaccine clinics:
Cisneros Center online registration
- Click here to sign up.
Lopez Center online registration
Click here to sign up.
You can also find the signup link at www.WellMedHealthcare.com/vaccine.
The toll-free vaccination hotline is also booking appointments. You can call 833-968-1745. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Officials say anyone 18 or older can sign up for an appointment.
