San Antonio opens COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for people 65 and older

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccination at the new Alamodome COVID-19 vaccine site, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Officials say the site is providing 1,500 vaccinations per day. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has launched a waitlist for people 65 and older who need help getting an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The San Antonio COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, a partnership between the city and Healthcare Access San Antonio, is available for people to sign up starting on Wednesday.

It is only available for people who live in Texas and priority is given to people who are at least 65 years old.

People can register online in English at sanantonio.gov/waitlist or in Spanish at sanantonio.gov/listadeespera.

Ad

They can also call 311 and select option 8 or call 210-207-6000 for assistance. The hotline will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

The healthcare providers participating in the waitlist include University Health, UT Health San Antonio, Metro Health and WellMed at this time.

Appointments may take several weeks “until vaccines become more readily available,” city officials said in a news release on Wednesday.

Registrants will receive a confirmation via email and will be contacted by a local healthcare provider by either phone or email to schedule an appointment.

City Council members voted last month to create the registry.

The city’s choice to develop a registry came late in the game - 16 weeks into the vaccine rollout - and other major Texas cities had already elected to create a waitlist.

Ad

Read also: