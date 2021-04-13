Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 13: Metro Health reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 211,069 total COVID-19 cases and 3,281 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 273 new cases as of Tuesday. One new death was reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 211 patients are hospitalized, 76 are in the intensive care unit and 33 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 609,132 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 382,554 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

