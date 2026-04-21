Man arrested after assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and her 3-year-old daughter at a South Side park over the weekend, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Espada Park, located in the 1700 block of Southeast Military Drive.

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Upon arrival, SAPD said officers found Atharva Vyas, 24, being restrained by a bystander who had witnessed the alleged assault. The witness did not know Vyas or the victims.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Vyas pulled Gabriella Perez’s hair as she walked away with the child. Perez, 27, fell to the ground, police said, dropping her daughter.

Vyas then allegedly began to physically assault the girl, causing her serious bodily injury. The report states that Perez and the child were evaluated for their injuries.

SAPD said Vyas was restrained by the witness until officers arrived.

Vyas was arrested for aggravated assault and assault bodily injury, according to the report.

It is unknown what led up to the physical assault, SAPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

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