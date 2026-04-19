Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
59º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pulling a gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B
WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song
Emergency prep supplies will be tax-free in Texas from April 25-27
Affidavit: SAPD employee allegedly accessed internal info, shared photo with auto theft suspect
SUNDAY: Cloudy & cool, and widespread rain returns tomorrow
Authorities ID woman found burned to death near Leon Creek Greenway
Several residents displaced after ‘heavy’ fire at North Side apartment complex, SAFD says
OSHA investigating second Northeast Side H-E-B warehouse employee death in less than 6 months
Woman dead after man stabbed her, then himself at West Side hotel, San Antonio police say

Local News

Woman arrested after 3 children injured in crash on West Side, SAPD says

Woman was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and injury to a child, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for intoxication assault and injury to a child after a crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Cupples Road.

Recommended Videos

Police said a witness reported seeing a vehicle driving out of its lane while traveling northbound on Cupples Road from U.S. Highway 90.

The witness also reported that three children were unrestrained in the back seat. The children were ages 8, 7 and 5, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

SAPD said the vehicle struck a cement barrier and a private property fence.

Two of the three passengers sustained “bodily injury,” and the third suffered serious bodily injury, police said. All three were taken to a hospital. It was not immediately clear which child sustained serious bodily injury.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and injury to a child, SAPD said.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...