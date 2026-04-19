Woman arrested after 3 children injured in crash on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for intoxication assault and injury to a child after a crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Cupples Road.

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Police said a witness reported seeing a vehicle driving out of its lane while traveling northbound on Cupples Road from U.S. Highway 90.

The witness also reported that three children were unrestrained in the back seat. The children were ages 8, 7 and 5, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

SAPD said the vehicle struck a cement barrier and a private property fence.

Two of the three passengers sustained “bodily injury,” and the third suffered serious bodily injury, police said. All three were taken to a hospital. It was not immediately clear which child sustained serious bodily injury.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and injury to a child, SAPD said.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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