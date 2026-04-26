BCSO searching for woman accused of stealing mail from Southtown apartment complex

BCSO searching for woman accused of stealing mail from downtown apartments

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing mail from a Southtown apartment complex.

The theft reportedly happened around 5:15 p.m. on April 24 at the Acero apartment complex in the 300 block of West Cevallos Street.

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The sheriff’s office said a woman with multiple tattoos on her left arm opened several mailboxes and took mail without permission.

Investigators believe she may have left in an unknown black vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6070 or email TIPS@bexar.org.

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