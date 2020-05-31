Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 31: Mayor Nirenberg praises cleanup efforts following overnight protests

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Sunday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,830 COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Bexar County, as of Sunday. The death toll now stands at 74. Sunday’s cases include five from the community, one new case from congregate settings and three cases that are still pending investigation.

There are currently 92 patients in local hospitals, 39 patients in intensive care and 22 patients on ventilators, according to Nirenberg. Seventy nine percent of ventilators and 31% of staffed beds are currently available.

Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV took to the streets of downtown San Antonio on Sunday morning to help cleanup efforts after several businesses were damaged late Saturday night when protests turned violent. Mayor Nirenberg praised Walker’s efforts and other San Antonians for assisting in the cleanup. “If you want to be proud to live in San Antonio, just check your Twitter feed... Look at the numbers of people who descended downtown wearing masks and carrying trash bags.”

City leaders also reminded residents that although it is graduation season, it’s still important to continue social distancing, keep gatherings small, wear face masks and follow health protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

The San Antonio City Council will meet Thursday, June 4 to review the CARES Act resiliency program and to apply for relief and recovery funds for the community.

