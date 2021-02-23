Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 22: Leaders report 230 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 193,691 total COVID-19 cases and 2,752 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 230 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The mayor says the lower case number on Monday is due to the lack of testing because of the winter storm last week.

City officials also reported that 608 patients are hospitalized, 223 are in the intensive care unit and 100 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.

There were 58 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

The positivity rate is 7.5%, and the COVID-19 risk level is now “moderate.”

Winter Weather Response Update

During the briefing, Wolff said the county has distributed 3,854 cases of water on Monday. (See sites below)

Nirenberg said an emergency fund was set up Monday to help San Antonio residents recover from last week’s devastating winter storm. Click here to learn donate.

BEXAR COUNTY WATER DISTRIBUTION SITES

All six sites operated by the County will remain open for two weeks or until no longer needed. Residents will be able to pick up one case of bottled water per day per household between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Bullis County Park, 27583 Old Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

Julius Matthey Middle School, 20350 Red Forest Ln, San Antonio, TX 78264

Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Road, San Antonio, TX 78238

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219

City of Converse Community Center, 407 S. Seguin Rd., Converse, TX 78109

World Christian Ministries, 6633 Walzem Road

Emergency Services District 5 Fire & Rescue, 7120 East 6th Street, Somerset, TX 78022

Emergency Services District 7 Station 116, 18805 Highway 16N (Bandera Road), San Antonio, TX 78023