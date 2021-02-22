Emergency fund established to help San Antonians affected by winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – An emergency fund was set up Monday to help San Antonio residents recover from last week’s devastating winter storm.

Money donated to Let’s Help SA will be distributed to the San Antonio Food Bank, SAMMinistries and Haven for Hope, said Gordon Hartman, of Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation, which will spearhead and seek donations from the community.

“Our research indicates the greatest needs right now are food, water and shelter,” Hartman said. “Our hope is to collectively raise millions of dollars to help those in tough situations get back on their feet.”

The first $500,000 in donations will be matched by The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, The Harvey E. Najim Family Foundation and the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, Hartman said.

A companion relief effort, SAWS’ Community Pipe Repair Fund, has been established to help pay for urgently-needed plumbing repairs, said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Ad

The fund will provide help for San Antonio Water System residential customers in Bexar County who suffered water pipe damage in their homes due to the storm, Nirenberg said.

“The program will prioritize emergency pipe repair that risks causing harm to life, health or safety of the occupants,” Nirenberg said.

If you would like to make a donation to Let’s Help SA, click here.

Related Stories: