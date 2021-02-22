WATCH LIVE: CPS Energy holds update on outages, restoration process

SAN ANTONIO – With the arctic temperatures in the rearview mirror, CPS Energy officials will hold an update on the restoration process Monday morning at 11 a.m. The briefing will be livestreamed in this article.

As of Monday morning, nearly all power has been restored to San Antonio after hundreds of thousands of residents were without power for most of last week. The winter storm knocked power generation offline across the state.

Though the weather is over, the challenges continue.

CPS Energy officials are now grappling with skyrocketing costs of energy related to last week’s events and how to spread those costs out.

Previously, CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams said that she “stopped counting” after the price of natural gas spiked 16,000%. Gold-Williams has said CPS wants to avoid customers having “exorbitant bills” and has indicated the utility is working on plans to spread the cost out over a longer period of time - possibly 10 years or longer.

As they work to calculate the costs, CPS Energy has taken down customers’ “Manage My Account” portals while they work on correcting the system and adjusting bills.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has already said it is “absolutely not” an acceptable outcome and has suggested that CPS send the bill on to the Energy Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT), the operator of the Texas power grid.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also called on state lawmakers to help alleviate residents’ energy bills.

Hours after the media briefing, the CPS Energy trustees will meet at 1 p.m., for the first time since the winter storm occurred.