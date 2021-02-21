San Antonio breweries giving back to community amid water-boil advisories

SAN ANTONIO – If this wild week hasn’t already driven you to your local brewery, maybe now is a convenient time to go. If not for beer, then for some filtered water.

Some San Antonio breweries have temporarily stopped making beer to provide residents some quality filtered water, given the shortage caused by the wintry weather this past week.

As of Saturday, some residents were still without water and some were under a boil water notice.

The San Antonio Water System first issued the boil water notice for the city on Wednesday, Feb. 17. And, as a result of freezing temperatures and bursting pipes, drinkable water has become scarce to almost inaccessible for many residents.

Blue Star Brewery in Southtown, whose supply was unaffected by the storm, decided to turn what was going to be a brewing batch of beer into just purified water.

General Manager Michael Bernal said on Monday they were preparing a batch of beer for Tuesday, but of course, the extreme weather conditions made for a change in plans.

Ad

Several tanks of water had already been boiling at a high enough temperature to make the water safe and drinkable.

Blue Star Brewery decided amid water shortages the right thing to do was to give back to the community.

“People can bring their own containers. They can come here and we’ll fill them up for them at no charge. We also have some small containers that they can purchase,” Bernal said.

Bernal said they have an abundant amount of water available and the brewery will be operating through the weekend.

If you need drinkable water, you can stop by the brewery during its normal operating hours.

RELATED: Several San Antonio breweries offering free, clean water