Battle of Flowers gets the break before April showers return

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PARADE FORECAST: Warm & humid, possible storm

FRIDAY: Partial sun with a warm afternoon

STORM CHANCE: Small afternoon storm chances Friday through Sunday (around 20%)

SEVERE POTENTIAL: If a storm develops, it could become strong to severe

FORECAST

TODAY

Low clouds will be common this morning, with a few pockets of patchy fog possible around the morning commute. Clouds will gradually thin late morning into the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Warm & humid, possible storm (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Most of the day will stay dry, but there’s a chance for an isolated storm late this afternoon or evening. While storm chances are low, any storm that develops could quickly become strong with hail and gusty winds.

While storm chances are low, any storm that develops could quickly become strong (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday brings hotter and more humid conditions, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies by midday. A dryline nearby keeps isolated afternoon and evening storm chances (10–20%) in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Once again, coverage will be very limited, but any storm that forms could turn strong to marginally severe. Rising humidity will push heat index values into the upper 90s, especially during the afternoon, so hydration and heat safety will be important.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Hot, humid weather continues into early next week with highs in the 90s and heat indices near 100°. Small afternoon storm chances linger, and any storm that forms could turn severe.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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