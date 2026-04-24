Battle of Flowers gets the break before April showers return

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- PARADE FORECAST: Warm & humid, possible storm
- FRIDAY: Partial sun with a warm afternoon
- STORM CHANCE: Small afternoon storm chances Friday through Sunday (around 20%)
- SEVERE POTENTIAL: If a storm develops, it could become strong to severe
FORECAST
TODAY
Low clouds will be common this morning, with a few pockets of patchy fog possible around the morning commute. Clouds will gradually thin late morning into the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 80s.
Most of the day will stay dry, but there’s a chance for an isolated storm late this afternoon or evening. While storm chances are low, any storm that develops could quickly become strong with hail and gusty winds.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday brings hotter and more humid conditions, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies by midday. A dryline nearby keeps isolated afternoon and evening storm chances (10–20%) in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.
Once again, coverage will be very limited, but any storm that forms could turn strong to marginally severe. Rising humidity will push heat index values into the upper 90s, especially during the afternoon, so hydration and heat safety will be important.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Hot, humid weather continues into early next week with highs in the 90s and heat indices near 100°. Small afternoon storm chances linger, and any storm that forms could turn severe.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
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