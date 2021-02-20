Several San Antonio breweries offering free, clean water

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio breweries are stepping up to help people in need of free, clean water after this week’s winter storm.

These locations have purified drinking water and most ask that people take their own containers. Many of these locations also have food available. Here’s a list:

- Weathered Souls says hours for free clean water are 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Bring water containers or jugs.

- Freetail Brewing has clean, filtered RO water at South Presa location. Those in need of clean potable water can bring containers and fill up for free.

- Roadmap Brewing is continuing to give away clean water that was filtered last week before the SAWS issues. The water is ready to drink and people have to do is take a container to fill until 10 p.m.

- Black Laboratory is offering clean water until 9 p.m. Saturday.

- Kuntsler Brewing has water available if you need it⁣. Please be aware there is a reduced staff. It will be open until 10 p.m.

- Back Unturned is open and offering water until midnight Saturday.

- Islla St. Brewing is offering water until 3 p.m. Saturday.

- Alamo Beer Company announced on Friday it had water available.

