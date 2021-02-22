Tuesday’s 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccinations at Alamodome rescheduled due to shipping delay

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome on Tuesday will be rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, at the same time because of a delay in the shipment of the vaccines, city officials announced on Monday.

“Due to last week’s winter weather, vaccine shipments across the United States have been delayed,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager. “We understand that some may be concerned about the extended time between their second dose but we are within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”

People who were scheduled on Tuesday can expect to receive an email or text with details. If you have questions, you can email COVID-19@sanantonio.gov or call the COVID-19 Hotline at (210) 207-5779.

In addition to Tuesday’s appointments needing to be rescheduled, most of last week’s appointments were rescheduled.

