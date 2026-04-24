Judson ISD trustee censured after termination of superintendent, interview with KSAT

CONVERSE, Texas – A Judson Independent School District trustee was censured on Thursday, just days after the district’s superintendent was terminated.

In a district board meeting on Thursday night, trustees voted to censure District 4 Trustee Jose A. Macias.

Macias was the former school board president when circumstances started to look uncertain for the district after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the meeting agenda, the censure vote followed a board-approved investigation into alleged policy violations and possible criminal violations.

Macias said the censure is tied to the location of a recent interview with KSAT, which took place at Judson Middle School last month.

In the interview, Macias said that teacher salary increases and the lack of additional funds contributed to the district’s budget deficit.

>> Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says

He stated that the district board has banned him from all Judson ISD campuses for a year.

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