Former Judson ISD superintendent speaks out, says reasons for termination ‘fabricated’

LIVE OAK, Texas – In his first public statement since being terminated by the Judson Independent School District, former Superintendent Milton “Rob” Fields III said the reasons for his termination were “fabricated” by the district’s board of trustees.

Fields was terminated by the board Tuesday, following an “extensive investigation” into district operations and administrative performance. The board alleged financial mismanagement, academic decline, compliance failures and other misconduct.

In the letter obtained by KSAT on Thursday, Fields said the process was “neither fair nor transparent” and that he was never given the opportunity to present a comprehensive response to the board’s allegations.

“From the moment the new board members were elected, it was clear that I had been targeted for dismissal,” Fields wrote.

He alleged board members who supported him were repeatedly silenced. Fields also said many of the witnesses relied upon during the district investigation were staff members he previously “counseled for poor performance.”

Fields addressed the district’s budget deficit, which he acknowledged in the letter, but said it was “a direct result of the decisions of some of the very board members who sought my removal.”

He accused the board of using him as a “scapegoat” and said he looks forward to addressing the matters “in greater detail in the coming weeks and months.”

The former superintendent said the district spent “tens of thousands of dollars” to build its case to terminate him.

“One of the great things about no longer being a public figure is that I don’t have to take lies and character assassination laying down,” Fields wrote.

In a prior statement, Judson ISD Board President Monica Ryan said the district was focused on moving forward.

“Our focus is on ensuring every student is supported, challenged, and prepared for success in safe, high-quality learning environments,” Ryan wrote. “As we move forward, we are focused on building momentum—strengthening trust, supporting our educators, and delivering results for students.”

Ryan also addressed rumors of Fields’ contract buyout and clarified that he is no longer being compensated as the district’s superintendent.

“All compensation and benefits associated with the Superintendent’s contract cease effective immediately, ensuring responsible stewardship of district resources,” Ryan wrote.

Read Fields’ full statement below:

I appreciate the opportunity to respond to recent public statements regarding my termination and the associated investigative process. First and foremost, I would like to thank the parents, students, staff and community of JISD for allowing me to serve as Superintendent of my childhood school district. It is important that I directly address the recent statements made by the President of the School Board, as they are inaccurate. From the moment the new board members were elected, it was clear that I had been targeted for dismissal. While I did not anticipate being treated fairly by The Board President, I did not expect the lengths to which she and others on the board would go to fabricate reasons for my termination. This process was not a legitimate investigation; I was never given the opportunity to present a comprehensive response to the Board of Trustees regarding the allegations against me. Furthermore, board members who supported me were repeatedly silenced when attempting to engage in open dialogue, and many of the “witnesses” relied upon were staff members I had previously counseled for poor performance. The simple truth is that this process was neither fair nor transparent. It was a targeted effort that cost the school district tens of thousands of dollars to prosecute. This expenditure is particularly egregious given the significant budget deficit JISD is currently facing — a deficit that, I believe, is a direct result of the decisions of some of the very board members who sought my removal. Judson ISD has invested millions in taxpayer funds for personnel, and some are now using me as a scapegoat for their own decisions. I look forward to addressing these matters in greater detail in the coming weeks and months. One of the great things about no longer being a public figure is that I don’t have to take lies and character assassination laying down. Milton "Rob" Fields III

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