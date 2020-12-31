Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 30: Leaders report 1,323 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 115,685 total COVID-19 cases and 1,538 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,323 new cases as of Wednesday. Seventeen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,121.

City officials also reported that 1,136 patients are hospitalized, 331 are in the intensive care unit and 165 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 52% of ventilators available.

Wolff received his COVID-19 vaccine today at University Hospital.

Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager and interim Metro Health Director, said there are currently 90,000 COVID-19 vaccines allocated for Bexar County. She said the area vaccine providers have received approximately 50,000 doses, which means the county does not currently have enough vaccinations for everyone in Phase 1A yet.

Providers have already administered about 30,000 vaccines, Bridger said.

Bridger said providers will be trying to vaccinate as many people as possible, including those in Phase 1B, but health care workers will be prioritized.

Bridger said Metro Health is planning for a large-scale rollout when the supply becomes available for more people. She said medically underserved areas will be targeted first.