Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 16: Officials report 153 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO –

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 50,284 total COVID-19 cases and 1,022 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 153 new cases. Three new deaths were reported today. The 7-day moving average of cases is 117.

City officials also reported that 210 patients are hospitalized, 100 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

Wolff said he has updated the emergency order including a mask mandate for businesses and eviction protections until Oct. 28.

The officials say they’re anticipating what Gov. Greg Abbott will order during a briefing tomorrow at noon.

COVID-19 BEXAR COUNTY TRENDS

COVID-19 trends Sept. 16, 2020 (COSA/Bexar County)