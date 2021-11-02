COVID-19 risk level ‘low’ in Bexar County, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 risk level is Bexar County is now “low,” which hadn’t happened since early July, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during Tuesday’s briefing.

The positivity rate dropped to 1.6%, down from 1.9% last week.

“Everything is moving in the right direction, but we still have to be careful out there,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Nirenberg reported a 7-day rolling average of 185 cases, three new deaths and 200 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals. He said 10 patients are children.

The mayor says more vaccinations are helping improve COVID-19 conditions in our area. Nirenberg said more than 1.5 million people have received at least one dose, and nearly 1.3 million have been fully vaccinated. He reported more than 107K people have received a booster shot.

Wolff said University Health would start taking reservations on Wednesday for the Wonderland of the Americas vaccination site.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their children’s pediatrician to plan for vaccinations for children between ages 5 and 11 when the CDC gives the green light, Nirenberg said.

