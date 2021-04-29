Coronavirus update April 29: More than 839K people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Thursday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported 217,219 total COVID-19 cases and 3,354 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 341 new cases as of Thursday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 235.

City officials also reported that 240 patients are hospitalized, 67 are in the intensive care unit and 44 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 839,813 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 571,530 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

“Effective Friday, April 30, everyone 16 years and up can get vaccinated all day at the Alamodome drive-through clinic without an appointment, Tuesdays – Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.

“Due to an increasing number of no shows and the continued allocation of vaccine, we have decided that no appointments are required to get a vaccine at the Alamodome,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health in the release. “This will make it easier for people to come get a vaccine at their convenience during our hours of operation.”

The city says it will continue to open appointments regularly and notify the public through the Vaccine Text Alerts for those people who want to set an appointment time.